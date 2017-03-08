Kings can’t hold 28-point lead against undermanned Spurs

Player of the game: Led by Patty Mills, the San Antonio Spurs erased a 28-point deficit to beat the Kings 114-104 Wednesday night at AT&T Center. Mills finished with 17 points and 10 assists off the bench. San Antonio won its ninth in a row despite resting stars Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge. Sacramento lost its sixth consecutive game.
Turning point: Mills’ 3-pointer with 6:27 to play gave the Spurs their first lead, 95-92. After the Kings closed within 101-99, San Antonio’s Danny Green sank back-to-back 3-pointers for a 107-99 lead with 1:28 left.
X-factor: The Spurs’ Manu Ginobili had 19 points, four rebounds and five assists off the bench.
Records: Kings 25-39; Spurs 50-13
