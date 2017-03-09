Kings Daily: Lawson’s lawyer denies reports

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Attorney refutes reports of warrant for Lawson’s arrest
Ty Lawson’s attorney, Harvey Steinberg, says reports of an arrest warrant in Denver for the Kings guard are “incorrect.” Lawson plays 24 minutes Wednesday for the Kings, who squander a 28-point lead in a 114-104 loss to the Spurs in San Antonio.
Kings have best post-break quarter and 28-point lead over Spurs ... but lose
A by-the-numbers look at the Kings’ loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at AT&T Center.
Photo gallery from Kings’ loss to Spurs
Kayte Christensen featured in ‘Tomboy’ documentary
Kings broadcaster and former WNBA player Kayte Christensen speaks from her own experience in “Tomboy,” a new documentary exploring stereotypes faced by girls who play sports.
