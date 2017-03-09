Kings Blog

March 9, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Lawson’s lawyer denies reports

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Attorney refutes reports of warrant for Lawson’s arrest

Ty Lawson’s attorney, Harvey Steinberg, says reports of an arrest warrant in Denver for the Kings guard are “incorrect.” Lawson plays 24 minutes Wednesday for the Kings, who squander a 28-point lead in a 114-104 loss to the Spurs in San Antonio.

Kings have best post-break quarter and 28-point lead over Spurs ... but lose

A by-the-numbers look at the Kings’ loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at AT&T Center.

Kayte Christensen featured in ‘Tomboy’ documentary

Kings broadcaster and former WNBA player Kayte Christensen speaks from her own experience in “Tomboy,” a new documentary exploring stereotypes faced by girls who play sports.

 
