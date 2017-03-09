Kings must be aggressive against Washington Wizards

Kings (25-39) vs. Wizards (39-24)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Golden 1 Center
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Offensive stamina: The Kings are improving on offense but remain prone to scoring droughts. They need a balanced effort to attack and keep their scoring options viable.
Buddy is fitting in nicely in for the @SacramentoKings! #NBARooks pic.twitter.com/ciHcAq09gO— NBA Draft (@NBADraft) March 9, 2017
2. Keep it moving: When the Kings have difficulty scoring, they dribble too much and don’t pass enough. When the Kings do dribble, they must attack the rim.
Skal doing the rim no favors lately pic.twitter.com/yC8SYA3BT7— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 9, 2017
3. Bench support: Washington has one of the best starting lineups in the league, but its bench isn’t as deep as other good teams’. The Kings can’t allow the Wizards’ second unit to beat their reserves.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
10
Ty Lawson
PG
7
Darren Collison
SG
40
Arron Afflalo
SF
00
Willie Cauley-Stein
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
We're 33-13 since Dec. 1.
That's the best record in the East over the last three months.#DCFamily pic.twitter.com/ua6MDD19o0
We're 33-13 since Dec. 1.
Wizards
No.
Player
Pos.
2
John Wall
PG
3
Bradley Beal
SG
22
Otto Porter Jr.
SF
5
Markieff Morris
PF
13
Marcin Gortat
C
Comments