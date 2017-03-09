Kings Blog

March 9, 2017 4:31 PM

Kings must be aggressive against Washington Wizards

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Kings (25-39) vs. Wizards (39-24)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Golden 1 Center

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Offensive stamina: The Kings are improving on offense but remain prone to scoring droughts. They need a balanced effort to attack and keep their scoring options viable.

2. Keep it moving: When the Kings have difficulty scoring, they dribble too much and don’t pass enough. When the Kings do dribble, they must attack the rim.

3. Bench support: Washington has one of the best starting lineups in the league, but its bench isn’t as deep as other good teams’. The Kings can’t allow the Wizards’ second unit to beat their reserves.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

10

Ty Lawson

PG

7

Darren Collison

SG

40

Arron Afflalo

SF

00

Willie Cauley-Stein

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Wizards

No.

Player

Pos.

2

John Wall

PG

3

Bradley Beal

SG

22

Otto Porter Jr.

SF

5

Markieff Morris

PF

13

Marcin Gortat

C

 
'Everybody's on the same page. We're trying to win.' Willie Cauley-Stein after Kings 110-109 loss to Utah Jazz

