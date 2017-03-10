Kings Blog

March 10, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Gay determined to rebound

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Gay ready to work hard

Rudy Gay, who suffered a season-endeing Achilles’ tendon injury on Jan. 18, is ready “to do everything I can to be the best player I can.”

Game plan: Kings vs. Wizards

The Kings will host the Washington Wizards on Friday night at Golden 1 Center.

Former Kings shining bright

Isaiah Thomas, Seth Curry and Hassan Whiteside have excelled after leaving Sacramento.

Triple trouble: Westbrook at it again

Russell Westbrook has his 31st triple double of the season – the second-most ever in a season – to help the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 102-92 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Drummond powers Pistons

Andre Drummond has 20 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Detroit Pistons to a 106-101 win over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

 
'Everybody's on the same page. We're trying to win.' Willie Cauley-Stein after Kings 110-109 loss to Utah Jazz

Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

