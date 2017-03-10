Kings Daily: Gay determined to rebound

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Gay ready to work hard
Rudy Gay, who suffered a season-endeing Achilles’ tendon injury on Jan. 18, is ready “to do everything I can to be the best player I can.”
Game plan: Kings vs. Wizards
The Kings will host the Washington Wizards on Friday night at Golden 1 Center.
Former Kings shining bright
Isaiah Thomas, Seth Curry and Hassan Whiteside have excelled after leaving Sacramento.
Triple trouble: Westbrook at it again
Russell Westbrook has his 31st triple double of the season – the second-most ever in a season – to help the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 102-92 win over the San Antonio Spurs.
Drummond powers Pistons
Andre Drummond has 20 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Detroit Pistons to a 106-101 win over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
