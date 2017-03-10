Kings Blog

March 10, 2017 9:00 PM

Kings vs. Denver Nuggets preview

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Kings (25-39) vs. Nuggets (30-35)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Golden 1 Center

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Find Wilson: The Kings lost at Denver on Monday night largely because of Wilson Chandler’s career-high 36 points. Sacramento must prevent Chandler from getting comfortable early. He had 16 points in the first quarter Monday.

2. More wing help: The Kings have little size on the perimeter, making it tough to defend Danilo Gallinari. He had 18 points against Sacramento on Monday. Having Garrett Temple available should help the Kings.

3. Keep the pressure on: The Nuggets struggle defensively, so the Kings must attack relentlessly and get into the paint.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

24

Buddy Hield

SG

40

Arron Afflalo

SF

00

Willie Cauley-Stein

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Nuggets

No.

Player

Pos.

1

Jameer Nelson

PG

14

Gary Harris

SG

21

Wilson Chandler

SF

41

J. Hernangomez

PF

24

Mason Plumlee

C

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

'Everybody's on the same page. We're trying to win.' Willie Cauley-Stein after Kings 110-109 loss to Utah Jazz

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos