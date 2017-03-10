Kings vs. Denver Nuggets preview

Kings (25-39) vs. Nuggets (30-35)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Golden 1 Center
When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Find Wilson: The Kings lost at Denver on Monday night largely because of Wilson Chandler’s career-high 36 points. Sacramento must prevent Chandler from getting comfortable early. He had 16 points in the first quarter Monday.
2. More wing help: The Kings have little size on the perimeter, making it tough to defend Danilo Gallinari. He had 18 points against Sacramento on Monday. Having Garrett Temple available should help the Kings.
3. Keep the pressure on: The Nuggets struggle defensively, so the Kings must attack relentlessly and get into the paint.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
24
Buddy Hield
SG
40
Arron Afflalo
SF
00
Willie Cauley-Stein
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Nuggets
No.
Player
Pos.
1
Jameer Nelson
PG
14
Gary Harris
SG
21
Wilson Chandler
SF
41
J. Hernangomez
PF
24
Mason Plumlee
C
Comments