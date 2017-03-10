Kings blow 15-point lead, lose to Wizards in overtime

Wizards Bradley Beal drives past Kings guard Ben McLemore in the third quarter of the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards NBA basketball game on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Golden 1 Center.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison (7) drives past Wizards John Wall in the first quarter of the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards NBA basketball game on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Golden 1 Center.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Washington Wizards Bradley Beal and Otto Porter, rt, enjoy the final seconds of the fourth quarter of the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards NBA basketball game on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Golden 1 Center.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison (7) has his shot blocked by Markieff Morris in the fourth quarter of the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards NBA basketball game on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Golden 1 Center.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Ben McLemore (23) wipes his brow after leaving the game early in the fourth quarter of the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards NBA basketball game on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Golden 1 Center.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Ben McLemore (23) finishes off a dunk in the second half of the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards NBA basketball game on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Golden 1 Center.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) wraps up his head in the fourth quarter of the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards NBA basketball game on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Golden 1 Center.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson (10) looses the ball to Washington Wizards Bojan Bogdanovic in the third quarter of the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards NBA basketball game on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Golden 1 Center.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver (43) looks up at the scoreboard as the final seconds tick off in the fourth quarter of the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards NBA basketball game on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Golden 1 Center.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings head coach David Joerger yells at the team on the floor to get back on defense in the third quarter of the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards NBA basketball game on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Golden 1 Center.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Kings guard Darren Collison (7) is defended by Wizards guard John Wall in the first quarter of Friday night’s game at Golden 1 Center.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings head coach David Joerger enjoys an exchange with Marcin Gortat after Gortat was called for a defensive three second call in the first quarter of the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards NBA basketball game on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Golden 1 Center.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) and teammate guard Darren Collison defend Washington forward Otto Porter in the first quarter of their game on Friday night.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) deflects a ball from Wizards Markieff Morris in the second quarter of the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards NBA basketball game on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Golden 1 Center.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver (43) dunks a ball while defended by Wizards Ian Mahinmi in the second quarter of the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards NBA basketball game on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Golden 1 Center.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein is fouled by Washington’s Markieff Morris while trying to shoot in the second quarter on Friday at Golden 1 Center.
JosÉ Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Arron Afflalo (40) layups up a shot for two points in the second quarter of the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards NBA basketball game on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Golden 1 Center.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison (7) is fouled by Wizards John Wall as he drives to the basket late in the second quarter of the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards NBA basketball game on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Golden 1 Center.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Ben McLemore (23) makes a three point shot in the second quarter of the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards NBA basketball game on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Golden 1 Center.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Comments