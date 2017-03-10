Kings Blog

March 10, 2017 10:34 PM

Kings blow 15-point lead, lose to Wizards in overtime

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Player of the game: Bradley Beal’s 38 points led the Wizards as they rallied from 15 points down to beat the Kings 130-122 in overtime. Sacramento was outscored 34-19 in the fourth quarter. The Kings, who blew a big lead for the second straight game, have lost seven straight.

Turning point: Beal made a 3-pointer to give the Wizards a 124-122 lead with 2:23 left in OT. The Kings never led again.

X-factor: The Wizards’ John Wall had 25 points and 12 assists. No King was able to carry the team in overtime.

Records: Kings 25-40; Wizards 40-24

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

'Everybody's on the same page. We're trying to win.' Willie Cauley-Stein after Kings 110-109 loss to Utah Jazz

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos