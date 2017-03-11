Kings Daily: Youth movement in effect

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Young Kings show promise
The rest of the season is an opportunity for the Kings’ rookies to gain experience the franchise hopes carries over into productive sophomore seasons. Buddy Hield started as a King for the first time on Friday and scored 18 points. Skal Labissiere has seen his role increase since the trade and has had some meaningful minutes lately. Malachi Richardson is injured, while center George Papagiannis sees most of his action with the Reno Bighorns. “I’m still getting a good chance to look at some of these guys, too,” coach Dave Joerger said.
Kings lose another big lead as skid hits seven games
For the second straight game, the Kings can’t hold on to a big lead, wasting a 15-point advantage and falling to the Washington Wizards 130-122 in overtime Friday night at Golden 1 Center.
Photo gallery from Friday’s game
Game plan: Kings vs. Nuggets
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets.
Elsewhere: Kerr says Curry, Klay, Green, Iguodala will rest vs. Spurs
The showdown between the top two teams in the Western Conference will lack a whole lot of star power.
Comments