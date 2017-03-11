Kings Blog

March 11, 2017

Kings Daily: Youth movement in effect

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Young Kings show promise

The rest of the season is an opportunity for the Kings’ rookies to gain experience the franchise hopes carries over into productive sophomore seasons. Buddy Hield started as a King for the first time on Friday and scored 18 points. Skal Labissiere has seen his role increase since the trade and has had some meaningful minutes lately. Malachi Richardson is injured, while center George Papagiannis sees most of his action with the Reno Bighorns. “I’m still getting a good chance to look at some of these guys, too,” coach Dave Joerger said.

Kings lose another big lead as skid hits seven games

For the second straight game, the Kings can’t hold on to a big lead, wasting a 15-point advantage and falling to the Washington Wizards 130-122 in overtime Friday night at Golden 1 Center.

Game plan: Kings vs. Nuggets

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

Elsewhere: Kerr says Curry, Klay, Green, Iguodala will rest vs. Spurs

The showdown between the top two teams in the Western Conference will lack a whole lot of star power.

 
'Everybody's on the same page. We're trying to win.' Willie Cauley-Stein after Kings 110-109 loss to Utah Jazz

Sports Videos