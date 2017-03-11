Kings Blog

March 11, 2017 4:18 PM

NBA team rankings

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

With records through Friday

1. Spurs (50-14, last week 1)

Patty Mills should not be overlooked for Sixth Man of the Year.

2. Warriors (52-13, LW 2)

Life without Kevin Durant has been tougher than expected.

3. Rockets (45-21, LW 4)

The Rockets are just 6-4 in their last 10 games..

4. Wizards (40-24, LW 7)

Washington has won four in a row to move to second in the Eastern Conference.

5. Cavaliers (42-21, LW 3)

Three straight losses and injuries have Cleveland still looking to upgrade its roster.

6. Jazz (41-24, LW 8)

The No. 3 seed in the West is within reach for surging Utah.

7. Celtics (41-25, LW 5)

Fell to two losing teams and beat Golden State on trip.

8. Raptors (38-27, LW 6)

DeMar DeRozan is keeping Toronto afloat while Kyle Lowry is injured.

9. Clippers (39-26, LW 10)

Jamal Crawford still can score off the bench.

10. Hawks (36-29, LW 12)

Dennis Schroder is averaging 23 points in his last five games.

11. Thunder (36-29, LW 11)

Russell Westbrook is 10 shy of Oscar Robertson’s record of 41 triple-doubles in a season.

12. Grizzlies (36-29, LW 9)

Four-game slide has dropped Memphis to seventh in the West.

14. Bucks (31-33, LW 18)

Five straight wins have put the Bucks back in the top eight in the East.

14. Nuggets (30-35, LW 14)

Denver is still clinging to eighth in the West.

15. Heat (31-34, LW 15)

Miami has another winning streak (three games) in its surprising playoff quest.

16. Pistons (32-33, LW 16)

Detroit is inching up the standings to avoid meeting Cleveland in the playoffs.

17. Trail Blazers (28-35, LW 21)

Four straight wins have kept Portland in the mix for eighth in the West.

18. Mavericks (28-36, LW 20)

Dallas appeared destined for the lottery two months ago.

19. Timberwolves (27-37, LW 19)

Minnesota shows its potential with seven wins in its last 10 games.

20. Pacers (33-32, LW 17)

Major changes could be needed in the offseason.

21. Bulls (31-34, LW 13)

A four-game slide has the Bulls looking like a lottery team.

22. Hornets (29-36, LW 24)

Does Charlotte have time to salvage the season?

23. Knicks (26-39, LW 23)

The roster still needs an overhaul after another disappointing season.

24. Pelicans (25-40, LW 22)

Injuries have made life difficult for the Pelicans since the trade for DeMarcus Cousins.

25. Magic (24-42, LW 27)

Orlando needs veteran leadership.

26. 76ers (23-41, LW 25)

More losses increase Philly’s chances of adding another highly touted rookie.

27. Suns (21-44, LW 28)

Devin Booker has All-Star potential.

28. Lakers (20-45, LW 29)

D’Angelo Russell’s play has picked up lately.

29. Kings (25-40, LW 26)

Seven-game losing streak is the longest in the NBA.

30. Nets (11-53, LW 30)

The only team already eliminated from the playoffs.

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

'Everybody's on the same page. We're trying to win.' Willie Cauley-Stein after Kings 110-109 loss to Utah Jazz

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos