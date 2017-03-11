NBA team rankings

With records through Friday
1. Spurs (50-14, last week 1)
Patty Mills should not be overlooked for Sixth Man of the Year.
2. Warriors (52-13, LW 2)
Life without Kevin Durant has been tougher than expected.
3. Rockets (45-21, LW 4)
The Rockets are just 6-4 in their last 10 games..
4. Wizards (40-24, LW 7)
Washington has won four in a row to move to second in the Eastern Conference.
5. Cavaliers (42-21, LW 3)
Three straight losses and injuries have Cleveland still looking to upgrade its roster.
6. Jazz (41-24, LW 8)
The No. 3 seed in the West is within reach for surging Utah.
7. Celtics (41-25, LW 5)
Fell to two losing teams and beat Golden State on trip.
8. Raptors (38-27, LW 6)
DeMar DeRozan is keeping Toronto afloat while Kyle Lowry is injured.
9. Clippers (39-26, LW 10)
Jamal Crawford still can score off the bench.
10. Hawks (36-29, LW 12)
Dennis Schroder is averaging 23 points in his last five games.
11. Thunder (36-29, LW 11)
Russell Westbrook is 10 shy of Oscar Robertson’s record of 41 triple-doubles in a season.
12. Grizzlies (36-29, LW 9)
Four-game slide has dropped Memphis to seventh in the West.
14. Bucks (31-33, LW 18)
Five straight wins have put the Bucks back in the top eight in the East.
14. Nuggets (30-35, LW 14)
Denver is still clinging to eighth in the West.
15. Heat (31-34, LW 15)
Miami has another winning streak (three games) in its surprising playoff quest.
16. Pistons (32-33, LW 16)
Detroit is inching up the standings to avoid meeting Cleveland in the playoffs.
17. Trail Blazers (28-35, LW 21)
Four straight wins have kept Portland in the mix for eighth in the West.
18. Mavericks (28-36, LW 20)
Dallas appeared destined for the lottery two months ago.
19. Timberwolves (27-37, LW 19)
Minnesota shows its potential with seven wins in its last 10 games.
20. Pacers (33-32, LW 17)
Major changes could be needed in the offseason.
21. Bulls (31-34, LW 13)
A four-game slide has the Bulls looking like a lottery team.
22. Hornets (29-36, LW 24)
Does Charlotte have time to salvage the season?
23. Knicks (26-39, LW 23)
The roster still needs an overhaul after another disappointing season.
24. Pelicans (25-40, LW 22)
Injuries have made life difficult for the Pelicans since the trade for DeMarcus Cousins.
25. Magic (24-42, LW 27)
Orlando needs veteran leadership.
26. 76ers (23-41, LW 25)
More losses increase Philly’s chances of adding another highly touted rookie.
27. Suns (21-44, LW 28)
Devin Booker has All-Star potential.
28. Lakers (20-45, LW 29)
D’Angelo Russell’s play has picked up lately.
29. Kings (25-40, LW 26)
Seven-game losing streak is the longest in the NBA.
30. Nets (11-53, LW 30)
The only team already eliminated from the playoffs.
