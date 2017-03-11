Kings will try to avenge losses against three opponents this week

Monday vs. Magic
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
Skinny: Both teams hope to get lucky in the draft lottery.
Magic player to watch: Forward Aaron Gordon is averaging 15.4 points since the All-Star break.
Last meeting: Evan Fournier scored 29 points to lead Orlando to a 102-94 win on Nov. 3 at Amway Center.
Wednesday at Suns
Time: 7 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
Skinny: Phoenix has some talented young players to build around.
Sun to watch: Devin Booker is averaging 20.8 points.
Last meeting: Booker scored 33 points, banking in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Suns a 105-103 win Feb. 3 at Golden 1 Center.
Saturday at Thunder
Time: Noon
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
Skinny: Oklahoma City is one of the toughest places to win in the NBA.
Thunder player to watch: Russell Westbrook is an MVP candidate, averaging 31.1 points, 10.5 rebounds and 10.1 assists.
Last meeting: Westbrook had 36 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to help the Thunder win 122-118 on Jan. 15 at Golden 1 Center.
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones
