March 11, 2017 5:31 PM

Kings will try to avenge losses against three opponents this week

Monday vs. Magic

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

Skinny: Both teams hope to get lucky in the draft lottery.

Magic player to watch: Forward Aaron Gordon is averaging 15.4 points since the All-Star break.

Last meeting: Evan Fournier scored 29 points to lead Orlando to a 102-94 win on Nov. 3 at Amway Center.

Wednesday at Suns

Time: 7 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

Skinny: Phoenix has some talented young players to build around.

Sun to watch: Devin Booker is averaging 20.8 points.

Last meeting: Booker scored 33 points, banking in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Suns a 105-103 win Feb. 3 at Golden 1 Center.

Saturday at Thunder

Time: Noon

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

Skinny: Oklahoma City is one of the toughest places to win in the NBA.

Thunder player to watch: Russell Westbrook is an MVP candidate, averaging 31.1 points, 10.5 rebounds and 10.1 assists.

Last meeting: Westbrook had 36 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to help the Thunder win 122-118 on Jan. 15 at Golden 1 Center.

 
