Nikola Jokic’s big game sends Kings to eighth straight loss

Player of the game: Center Nikola Jokic had 20 points and 14 rebounds as Denver handed the Kings their eighth-straight loss, 105-92, Saturday night at Golden 1 Center. Gary Harris added 24 points. Sacramento is 1-8 since trading DeMarcus Cousins. Buddy Hield led the Kings with 17 points.
Turning point: The Kings trailed 60-58 with 5:30 left in the third period, but Denver went on an 11-3 run and controlled the game the rest of the way.
X-factor: Denver surrendered just two points off 10 turnovers. The Kings gave up 22 points off 13 turnovers.
Records: Kings 25-41; Nuggets 31-35
