Kings Daily: Cauley-Stein steps up on ‘D’

Willie Cauley-Stein showing off his defensive versatility
Second-year center Willie Cauley-Stein has shown he can defend guards on the perimeter lately with some success. His ability to defend more than one position is one reason the Kings like his potential.
Nikola Jokic’s big game sends Kings to eighth straight loss
Buddy Hield leads the Kings with 17 points, but Sacramento suffers its eighth loss in a row, 105-92 to the visiting Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Nikola Jokic fnishes with 20 points and 14 rebounds for Denver.
Kings will try to avenge losses against three opponents this week
The Kings will host Orlando, then visit Phoenix and Oklahoma City this week. Sacramento lost its last game against each team.
NBA Beat: Wall, Beal lead Wizards’ turnaround
Washington coach Scott Brooks, a former Kings assistant, put faith in his players, and John Wall and Bradley Beal have helped turn the Wizards into one of the best teams in the league after a rough start.
Is Warriors’ mass rest in San Antonio a statement to NBA on scheduling?
The Golden State Warriors are the fifth team this season to play eight games in eight cities in 13 days, including Saturday in San Antonio. Was the decision to rest their marquee guys on the league’s ABC showcase a protest against the travel burden?
Westbrook has historic triple-double in Thunder’s win over Jazz
Russell Westbrook breaks a tie with Wilt Chamberlain, finishing with 33 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds for his 32nd triple-double of the season in Oklahoma City’s 112-104 victory over Utah on Saturday. Westbrook was tied with Chamberlain (1967-68) for the second-most triple-doubles in a season. Robertson set the record of 41 in 1961-62.
