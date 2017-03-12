Kings Blog

March 12, 2017 7:21 PM

Kings must create more fast-break baskets against Orlando Magic

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Kings (25-41) vs. Magic (24-43)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Golden 1 Center

When: Monday, 7:30 p.m.

TV/Radio: CSNCA/1140

THREE KEYS

1. Running game. The Kings had just four fast-break points in Saturday’s 105-92 loss to Denver. Sacramento must generate more easy baskets by getting defensive stops and pushing the ball upcourt.

2. Perimeter pests. The Kings lack the size to match up with some of Orlando’s guards and small forwards. So Sacramento must be aggressive and prevent the Magic from getting to their spots near the rim.

3. Shooting guard production. Buddy Hield has scored in double figures in eight of his nine games with the Kings. He’s averaging 13.9 points on 52.3 percent shooting for Sacramento.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

24

Buddy Hield

SG

40

Arron Afflalo

SF

00

Willie Cauley-Stein

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Magic

No.

Player

Pos.

4

Elfrid Payton

PG

10

Evan Fournier

SG

31

Terrence Ross

SF

00

Aaron Gordon

PF

11

Bismack Biyombo

C

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

'Everybody's on the same page. We're trying to win.' Willie Cauley-Stein after Kings 110-109 loss to Utah Jazz

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos