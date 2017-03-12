Kings must create more fast-break baskets against Orlando Magic

Kings (25-41) vs. Magic (24-43)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Golden 1 Center
When: Monday, 7:30 p.m.
TV/Radio: CSNCA/1140
THREE KEYS
1. Running game. The Kings had just four fast-break points in Saturday’s 105-92 loss to Denver. Sacramento must generate more easy baskets by getting defensive stops and pushing the ball upcourt.
2. Perimeter pests. The Kings lack the size to match up with some of Orlando’s guards and small forwards. So Sacramento must be aggressive and prevent the Magic from getting to their spots near the rim.
3. Shooting guard production. Buddy Hield has scored in double figures in eight of his nine games with the Kings. He’s averaging 13.9 points on 52.3 percent shooting for Sacramento.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
24
Buddy Hield
SG
40
Arron Afflalo
SF
00
Willie Cauley-Stein
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Magic
No.
Player
Pos.
4
Elfrid Payton
PG
10
Evan Fournier
SG
31
Terrence Ross
SF
00
Aaron Gordon
PF
11
Bismack Biyombo
C
