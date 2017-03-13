Kings Daily: Team suffers through long skid

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Struggling Kings blow big leads, fall in playoff race during long skid
A by-the-numbers look at the Kings, who have won just once since the All-Star break and are on a eight-game losing streak, their worst this season.
Willie Cauley-Stein showing off his defensive versatility
Second-year center Willie Cauley-Stein has shown he can defend guards on the perimeter lately with some success. His ability to defend more than one position is one reason the Kings like his potential.
Kings will try to avenge losses against three opponents this week
The Kings will host Orlando, then visit Phoenix and Oklahoma City this week. Sacramento lost its last game against each team.
Game plan: Kings vs. Magic
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Monday’s game against the Orlando Magic.
Scouting the opponent: Magic’s woes continue in loss to Cavaliers
The Orlando Magic had four players score in double figures but lost for the fourth time in five games, 116-104 to visiting Cleveland on Saturday. LeBron James had a triple-double (24 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds) for the Cavaliers.
