March 13, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Team suffers through long skid

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Struggling Kings blow big leads, fall in playoff race during long skid

A by-the-numbers look at the Kings, who have won just once since the All-Star break and are on a eight-game losing streak, their worst this season.

Willie Cauley-Stein showing off his defensive versatility

Second-year center Willie Cauley-Stein has shown he can defend guards on the perimeter lately with some success. His ability to defend more than one position is one reason the Kings like his potential.

Kings will try to avenge losses against three opponents this week

The Kings will host Orlando, then visit Phoenix and Oklahoma City this week. Sacramento lost its last game against each team.

Game plan: Kings vs. Magic

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Monday’s game against the Orlando Magic.

Scouting the opponent: Magic’s woes continue in loss to Cavaliers

The Orlando Magic had four players score in double figures but lost for the fourth time in five games, 116-104 to visiting Cleveland on Saturday. LeBron James had a triple-double (24 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds) for the Cavaliers.

 
'Everybody's on the same page. We're trying to win.' Willie Cauley-Stein after Kings 110-109 loss to Utah Jazz

Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

