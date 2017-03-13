Kings continue to slide in NBA rankings roundup

The Kings showed last week that they can be consistent.
Unfortunately for Sacramento, that trend has been a losing one.
The Kings went 0-4 last week and entered Monday on a eight-game skid, their longest of the season and the worst current slide in the NBA. In two of those losses, the Kings squandered double-digit leads, leaving some to wonder if they’re really that bad or if they’re tanking for draft position in wake of trading their only All-Star.
Kings Tank Crew you have the support of the motherland behind you! @CarmichaelDave @sactownroyalty @SacramentoKings pic.twitter.com/B54vk0RLri— Martin Christian (@CameraMarty) March 14, 2017
Sacramento dropped an average of two full spots in the six power rankings sampled here (The Bee, NBA.com, NBC Sports, ESPN, CBS Sports, SI.com), leaving the Kings with an average ranking of 28.3.
The Bee’s Jason Jones ranked the Kings 29th, down from 26th. The San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets held their spots at the top and bottom, respectively. The Kings this week play against three teams they’ve lost to this season, but the first two (Orlando, Phoenix) aren’t considered world beaters. Could they finally end their skid?
TOAST OF THE WEEK
CBS Sports on the Washington Wizards, who rose five spots to No. 1: “The Wizards have the best record in the NBA since Jan. 1. They just rattled off four wins in five nights including back-to-back wins in overtime on a west coast road trip, even if they were against sub-.500 teams. John Wall is a cyborg ninja, Bradley Beal is a pure weapon, and this team just finds ways to win.”
ROAST OF THE WEEK
NBC Sports on the New York Knicks, who fell one spot to No. 25: We are coming up this week on the three-year anniversary of Phil Jackson being handed the key to the Knicks and saying he had a plan to turn things around. PJ is back to trying to install the triangle, but the bigger problems have been him giving Joakim Noah an anchor of a contract, then turning a situation where he might have been able to find a new home for Carmelo Anthony into an adversarial confrontation where ’Melo didn’t want to appear forced out of town. It’s going to be an interesting summer in NYC.
NBA.COM
Ranking: 30th, down from 26th. From the site: “The (Kings’ eight-game) skid has basically ensured an 11th straight season out of the playoffs, but Dave Joerger continues to play vets – Arron Afflalo, Darren Collison, Tyreke Evans and Anthony Tolliver – who have contracts that are either expiring this summer or partially guaranteed next season. ”
Best: San Antonio Spurs (LW 1)
Worst: Kings
NBC SPORTS
Ranking: 28th, down from 27th. From the site: “(The Kings) will keep their pick this season (top 10 protected). One of their picks last season was Skal Labissiere, who was heralded coming to Kentucky but got off to a slow start there. With (DeMarcus) Cousins gone, Labissiere has ... shown some real flashes of that potential. ”
Best: Spurs (LW 1)
Worst: Brooklyn Nets (LW 30)
ESPN
Ranking: 28th, same as last week. From the site: “With eight straight defeats, good for the league’s longest active losing streak, Sacramento has quietly sunk to the depths of the league’s sixth-worst record. Yet that’s precisely what the Kings should be doing in the wake of the DeMarcus Cousins trade, hard as it must be for owner Vivek Ranadive to stomach in the first year of the long-awaited new Golden 1 Center. ”
Best: Spurs (LW 1)
Worst: Nets (LW 30)
CBS SPORTS
Ranking: 29th, down from 26th. From the site: “Buddy Hield looks good. Willie Cauley-Stein looks good. Skal Labissiere looks good. There are things to feel good about with this team, if you can get past the Kings-ness of it all. ”
Best: Washington Wizards (LW 6)
Worst: Nets (LW 30)
SI.COM
Ranking: 26th, down from 25th. From the site: “Make it eight losses in a row and just one win since trading Boogie. Are there Vivek truthers still out there?”
Best: Houston Rockets (LW 2)
Worst: Nets (LW 30)
