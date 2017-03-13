Kings end 8-game slide, knock off Magic 120-115

Player of the game: Darren Collison had 19 points and a season-high 13 assists as the Kings ended their season-worst eight-game losing streak with a 120-115 win over the Orlando Magic Monday night at Golden 1 Center.
Turning point: With the Kings’ 10-point lead down to one at 113-112, Anthony Tolliver hit a 3-pointer with 43.3 seconds left to play to keep it a two-possession game.
X-factor: The Kings made 16 3-pointers to help overcome being outscored 56-36 in the paint.
Records: Kings 26-41; Magic 24-44
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.
