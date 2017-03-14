Kings Blog

March 14, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: ‘Team win’ ends 8-game skid

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings end eight-game skid with ‘a good team win’ over Magic

A torturous stretch for the Kings comes to an end with a 120-115 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday at Golden 1 Center. The win snaps an eight-game skid that included blowouts and blown double-digit leads.

Kings sit out three regulars for planned rest against the Magic

Kings veterans Arron Afflalo, Kosta Koufos and Ty Lawson all sit out Monday’s game against the Orlando Magic as part of planned rest.

Photo gallery from Monday’s game

Kings’ season-worst skid magically disappears with win over Orlando

A by-the-numbers look at the Kings’ victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday at Golden 1 Center. The win snaps an eight-game losing streak.

Kings continue to slide in NBA rankings roundup

The Kings dropped an average of two full spots from last week in the NBA power rankings, a sampling from six sites. They’re not the worst team in the league, but they’re dangerously close.

Warriors’ Iguodala fined $10K for ‘inappropriate’ postgame comments

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala was fined $10,000 by the NBA on Monday for what the league called “inappropriate comments” following the team’s weekend loss at Minnesota.

 
Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Sports Videos