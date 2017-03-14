Kings Daily: ‘Team win’ ends 8-game skid

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Kings end eight-game skid with ‘a good team win’ over Magic
A torturous stretch for the Kings comes to an end with a 120-115 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday at Golden 1 Center. The win snaps an eight-game skid that included blowouts and blown double-digit leads.
Kings sit out three regulars for planned rest against the Magic
Kings veterans Arron Afflalo, Kosta Koufos and Ty Lawson all sit out Monday’s game against the Orlando Magic as part of planned rest.
Photo gallery from Monday’s game
Kings’ season-worst skid magically disappears with win over Orlando
A by-the-numbers look at the Kings’ victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday at Golden 1 Center. The win snaps an eight-game losing streak.
Kings continue to slide in NBA rankings roundup
The Kings dropped an average of two full spots from last week in the NBA power rankings, a sampling from six sites. They’re not the worst team in the league, but they’re dangerously close.
Warriors’ Iguodala fined $10K for ‘inappropriate’ postgame comments
Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala was fined $10,000 by the NBA on Monday for what the league called “inappropriate comments” following the team’s weekend loss at Minnesota.
Comments