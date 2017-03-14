Kings Blog

March 14, 2017 2:43 PM

Can Kings strike balance to overcome Suns?

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Kings (26-41) at Suns (22-45)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. 3-point plan: The Kings made 16 3-pointers in Monday’s 120-115 win over Orlando. They’ll need to keep scoring from beyond the perimeter to keep the Suns’ defense honest and create better spacing for the offense.

2. Active hands: Sacramento needs to be disruptive on defense. Coach Dave Joerger is big on not just steals, but also deflections, which can throw the opposing offense out of sync.

3. Keep sharing: Seven players recorded at least one assist against Orlando and seven players scored in double figures. That’s the best way for the Kings to run their offense with the team mixing and matching lineups.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

24

Buddy Hield

SG

40

Arron Afflalo

SF

00

Willie Cauley-Stein

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Suns

No.

Player

Pos.

2

Eric Bledsoe

PG

1

Devin Booker

SG

12

T.J. Warren

SF

0

Marquese Chriss

PF

21

Alex Len

C

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Kings coach Dave Joerger wants to see Skal and Willie play together

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos