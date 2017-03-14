Can Kings strike balance to overcome Suns?

Kings (26-41) at Suns (22-45)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. 3-point plan: The Kings made 16 3-pointers in Monday’s 120-115 win over Orlando. They’ll need to keep scoring from beyond the perimeter to keep the Suns’ defense honest and create better spacing for the offense.
2. Active hands: Sacramento needs to be disruptive on defense. Coach Dave Joerger is big on not just steals, but also deflections, which can throw the opposing offense out of sync.
3. Keep sharing: Seven players recorded at least one assist against Orlando and seven players scored in double figures. That’s the best way for the Kings to run their offense with the team mixing and matching lineups.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
24
Buddy Hield
SG
40
Arron Afflalo
SF
00
Willie Cauley-Stein
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Suns
No.
Player
Pos.
2
Eric Bledsoe
PG
1
Devin Booker
SG
12
T.J. Warren
SF
0
Marquese Chriss
PF
21
Alex Len
C
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.
