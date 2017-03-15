Kings Blog

March 15, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Team isn’t throwing in towel

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.

Kings won’t throw in towel with 15 games remaining in season

Despite a 2-8 record since trading DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi to New Orleans, the Sacramento Kings aren’t about start to “tanking” games, even if it could mean better draft position.

Game plan: Kings vs. Suns

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Wednesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

Video: Joerger wants to see Labissiere and and Cauley-Stein play together

Video: Tolliver dedicates 3-pointers to his late mother

Video: Joerger says young players ‘getting experience’ with added playing time

Scouting the opponent: Suns rally but fall short against Trail Blazers

Devin Booker scored 28 points and helped the Suns erase a 18-point second-half deficit, but Phoenix couldn’t hang on and lost 110-101 to visiting Portland on Saturday. Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 39 points.

 
Sign up
Get a morning update of Sacramento Kings news, plus Kings breaking news alerts. Sign up here.

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Kings coach Dave Joerger wants to see Skal and Willie play together

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos