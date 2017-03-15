Kings Daily: Team isn’t throwing in towel

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Kings won’t throw in towel with 15 games remaining in season
Despite a 2-8 record since trading DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi to New Orleans, the Sacramento Kings aren’t about start to “tanking” games, even if it could mean better draft position.
Game plan: Kings vs. Suns
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Wednesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.
Video: Joerger wants to see Labissiere and and Cauley-Stein play together
Video: Tolliver dedicates 3-pointers to his late mother
Video: Joerger says young players ‘getting experience’ with added playing time
Scouting the opponent: Suns rally but fall short against Trail Blazers
Devin Booker scored 28 points and helped the Suns erase a 18-point second-half deficit, but Phoenix couldn’t hang on and lost 110-101 to visiting Portland on Saturday. Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 39 points.
