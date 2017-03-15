Labissiere’s career night carries Kings to second consecutive win

Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere, center, grabs a rebound as Phoenix Suns guard Ronnie Price, right, looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday in Phoenix.
Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss, left, knocks the ball away from Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield on Wednesday in Phoenix.
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere, center, rebounds in front of Phoenix Suns guard Ronnie Price, right, on Wednesday in Phoenix.
Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss dunks against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday in Phoenix.
Sacramento Kings guard Langston Galloway (9) is pressured by Phoenix Suns guard Ronnie Price on Wednesday in Phoenix.
Sacramento Kings guard Tyreke Evans (32) drives between Phoenix Suns forward Jared Dudley (3) and forward TJ Warren on Wednesday in Phoenix.
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield drives past Phoenix Suns guard Leandro Barbosa on Wednesday in Phoenix.
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein dunks against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday in Phoenix.
Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos dunks against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday in Phoenix.
Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson drives past Phoenix Suns guard Tyler Ulis on Wednesday in Phoenix.
Sacramento Kings guard Arron Afflalo shoots against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday in Phoenix.
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield drives past Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker on Wednesday in Phoenix.
Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss signals to a teammate after dunking as Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein defends on Wednesday in Phoenix.
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein drives past Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss on Wednesday in Phoenix.
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere drives against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday in Phoenix.
Phoenix Suns forward TJ Warren, right, steals the ball from Sacramento Kings guard Langston Galloway on Wednesday in Phoenix.
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, drives past Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield on Wednesday in Phoenix.
Phoenix Suns center Alex Len goes for a dunk against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday in Phoenix.
Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss rebounds against Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) on Wednesday in Phoenix.
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker slips past Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos on Wednesday in Phoenix.
