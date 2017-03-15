Kings Blog

March 15, 2017 9:41 PM

Labissiere’s career night carries Kings to second consecutive win

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Player of the game: Rookie forward Skal Labissiere scored 21 of his career-high 32 points in the fourth quarter as the Kings beat the Phoenix Suns 107-101 on Wednesday night at Talking Stick Resort Arena. He also had 11 rebounds. The Kings have won two in a row after their season-worst eight-game skid.

Turning point: The Kings used an 11-3 run to take a 104-96 lead after Tyler Ulis tied the game at 93 with 3:32 to play.

X-factor: The Kings 25 of 34 free throws. Phoenix was 9 of 14 from the line.

Records: Kings 27-41; Suns 22-46

 
Sign up
Get a morning update of Sacramento Kings news, plus Kings breaking news alerts. Sign up here.

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Kings coach Dave Joerger wants to see Skal and Willie play together

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos