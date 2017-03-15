Labissiere’s scoring no surprise to him as Kings win second in a row

2:24 Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media Pause

2:25 San Francisco: 'A commitment to providing universal access care'

0:33 UC Davis men's basketball team warms up for NCAA debut in Dayton

2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion

2:07 Sacramento St. Patrick's Day revelers asked tough questions

1:22 Ex-CHP assistant chief, accused in son's rape case, makes case for disability pension

0:31 Thief steals package from Rocklin home's porch, then departs in red vehicle

1:34 A look at repair efforts at the Lake Oroville dam spillway this week

0:11 Placer deputies arrest woman on suspicion of theft, drug pipe possession