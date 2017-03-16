Kings Daily: Labissiere’s work shows in big way

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Labissiere’s scoring no surprise to him as Kings win second in a row
Skal Labissiere, the rookie from Kentucky, scores 21 of his career-high 32 points in the fourth quarter of the Kings’ 107-101 win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena, Sacramento’s second consecutive victory after an eight-game losing streak.
Papagiannis taking baby steps as a rookie
Kings center George Papagiannis played his first meaningful minutes of the season during Monday’s win against the Orlando Magic and again sees action early against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
