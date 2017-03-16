Kings Blog

March 16, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Labissiere’s work shows in big way

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Labissiere’s scoring no surprise to him as Kings win second in a row

Skal Labissiere, the rookie from Kentucky, scores 21 of his career-high 32 points in the fourth quarter of the Kings’ 107-101 win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena, Sacramento’s second consecutive victory after an eight-game losing streak.

Papagiannis taking baby steps as a rookie

Kings center George Papagiannis played his first meaningful minutes of the season during Monday’s win against the Orlando Magic and again sees action early against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Gallery from Wednesday’s win in Phoenix

Video: Sacramento will get look at top NBA prospects during NCAA Tournament

 
Kings coach Dave Joerger wants to see Skal and Willie play together

Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Sports Videos