Kings Daily: Labissiere is gaining fans

Kings: Labissiere’s big game helps to make believers out of Kings fans
Kings rookie Skal Labissiere had the best game of his career Wednesday, scoring 32 points in a win over the Suns in Phoenix. Already a fan favorite since the DeMarcus Cousins trade, the big game is making more people take notice.
Video: Labissiere spreads credit for his 32-point explosion
Skal Labissiere has plenty of confidence in his ability to score, but when discussing his 32-point performance against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, the Kings rookie out of Kentucky pointed to others as reasons for his best NBA output.
Video: While working on their skills, Kings do enough right to defeat Suns
Kings coach Dave Joerger name-checked several of his team’s young players for their contributions – good, bad and “crazy” – to the team’s victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.
Another triple-double for Westbrook as Thunder top Raptors
Russell Westbrook had 24 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds for his 34th triple-double of the season as the Oklahoma City Thunder registered their fourth consecutive win with a 123-102 victory over the Toronto Raptors. Next up for the Thunder: a home game Saturday against the Kings.
