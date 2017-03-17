Kings Blog

March 17, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Labissiere is gaining fans

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings: Labissiere’s big game helps to make believers out of Kings fans

Kings rookie Skal Labissiere had the best game of his career Wednesday, scoring 32 points in a win over the Suns in Phoenix. Already a fan favorite since the DeMarcus Cousins trade, the big game is making more people take notice.

Skal Labissiere has plenty of confidence in his ability to score, but when discussing his 32-point performance against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, the Kings rookie out of Kentucky pointed to others as reasons for his best NBA output.

Kings coach Dave Joerger name-checked several of his team’s young players for their contributions – good, bad and “crazy” – to the team’s victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

Another triple-double for Westbrook as Thunder top Raptors

Russell Westbrook had 24 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds for his 34th triple-double of the season as the Oklahoma City Thunder registered their fourth consecutive win with a 123-102 victory over the Toronto Raptors. Next up for the Thunder: a home game Saturday against the Kings.

 
