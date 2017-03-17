Kings Blog

March 17, 2017 2:30 PM

Slowing down Thunder’s Russell Westbrook is Kings’ top priority

Kings (27-41) at Thunder (39-29)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City

When: Saturday, 12 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Keep Westbrook out of paint: MVP candidate Russell Westbrook of the Thunder is a dangerous offensive player. The Kings cannot allow him to break down the defense and get to the rim easily.

2. Team rebounding: Westbrook can ignite a fast break by himself when he grabs a rebound. The Kings need to make sure they find him on missed shots and not allow him to dominate.

3. Defend without fouling: Westbrook’s aggression often leads to teams fouling him and putting him on the foul line a lot. The Kings have to try to avoid doing this, too.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

24

Buddy Hield

SG

40

Arron Afflalo

SF

00

Willie Cauley-Stein

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Thunder

No.

Player

Pos.

0

Russell Westbrook

PG

5

Victor Oladipo

SG

21

Andre Roberson

SF

22

Taj Gibson

PF

12

Steven Adams

C

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones

Labissiere spreads credit for his 32-point explosion

