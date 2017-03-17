Slowing down Thunder’s Russell Westbrook is Kings’ top priority

Kings (27-41) at Thunder (39-29)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City
When: Saturday, 12 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Keep Westbrook out of paint: MVP candidate Russell Westbrook of the Thunder is a dangerous offensive player. The Kings cannot allow him to break down the defense and get to the rim easily.
2. Team rebounding: Westbrook can ignite a fast break by himself when he grabs a rebound. The Kings need to make sure they find him on missed shots and not allow him to dominate.
3. Defend without fouling: Westbrook’s aggression often leads to teams fouling him and putting him on the foul line a lot. The Kings have to try to avoid doing this, too.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
24
Buddy Hield
SG
40
Arron Afflalo
SF
00
Willie Cauley-Stein
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Thunder
No.
Player
Pos.
0
Russell Westbrook
PG
5
Victor Oladipo
SG
21
Andre Roberson
SF
22
Taj Gibson
PF
12
Steven Adams
C
