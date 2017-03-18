Papagiannis has career game, but Westbrook dominates Kings in blowout win

Player of the game: Russell Westbrook had game highs of 28 points and 10 assists as the Oklahoma City Thunder won their fifth straight by handling the Kings 110-94 Saturday afternoon at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Westbrook also had eight rebounds. Doug McDermott added 21 points off the bench. Rookie George Papagiannis led the Kings with career highs of 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Turning point: The Kings took their only lead of the game at 10-9 with 6:38 left in the first quarter. The Thunder countered with an 11-1 run and would lead by as many as 27.
X-factor: The Kings struggled from the field (41.2 percent), including making just 5 of 21 3-pointers.
Records: Kings 27-42; Thunder 40-29
