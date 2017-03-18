Kings face heavyweights Spurs, Warriors on road this week

Sunday at Spurs
Time: 4 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
Skinny: The Spurs could still finish with the best record in the NBA.
Spur to watch: All-Star Kawhi Leonard can dominate a game on offense and defense.
Last meeting: The Spurs rallied from 28 down on March 8 to beat the Kings 114-104 at AT&T Center.
Wednesday vs. Bucks
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
Skinny: Milwaukee has been one of the hotter teams in the league of late.
Buck to watch: All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee in scoring, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.
Last meeting: Mirza Teletovic scored 22 points on Nov. 5 as the Bucks routed the Kings 117-91 at Bradley Center.
Friday at Warriors
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
Skinny: Golden State has less room for error with Kevin Durant recovering from a knee injury.
Warrior to watch: All-Star guard Klay Thompson has always given the Kings problems. He’s averaging 22.1 points this season.
Last meeting: Thompson scored 35 points on Feb. 15 as the Warriors knocked off the Kings 109-86 at Oracle Arena.
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.
