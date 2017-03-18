Kings Blog

March 18, 2017 3:55 PM

Kings face heavyweights Spurs, Warriors on road this week

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

Sunday at Spurs

Time: 4 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

Skinny: The Spurs could still finish with the best record in the NBA.

Spur to watch: All-Star Kawhi Leonard can dominate a game on offense and defense.

Last meeting: The Spurs rallied from 28 down on March 8 to beat the Kings 114-104 at AT&T Center.

Wednesday vs. Bucks

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

Skinny: Milwaukee has been one of the hotter teams in the league of late.

Buck to watch: All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee in scoring, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

Last meeting: Mirza Teletovic scored 22 points on Nov. 5 as the Bucks routed the Kings 117-91 at Bradley Center.

Friday at Warriors

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

Skinny: Golden State has less room for error with Kevin Durant recovering from a knee injury.

Warrior to watch: All-Star guard Klay Thompson has always given the Kings problems. He’s averaging 22.1 points this season.

Last meeting: Thompson scored 35 points on Feb. 15 as the Warriors knocked off the Kings 109-86 at Oracle Arena.

 
Sports Videos