Papagiannis talks about facing Steven Adams: 'Never played against a player like this'

After the Sacramento Kings' 120-115 victory against the Orlando Magic on March 13, 2017, Anthony Tolliver talks about paying tribute to his mother after making a three pointer. Tolliver made five shots from beyond the arc during the game.
Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger talks to members of the media prior to tip-off against the Orlando Magic on Monday, March 13, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. Joerger briefly talks about the athleticism of the Orlando players at each position and also about the youth of the Kings roster.
As the Sacramento Kings make their push for the eighth playoff spot, Willie Cauley-Stein reflects on the Kings' first win against the Denver Nuggets since DeMarcus Cousins was traded. Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Omri Casspi says he was caught by surprise, first upon hearing DeMarcus Cousins was traded and then to learn of his own trade. Casspi spoke with Sacramento Bee Kings beat reporter Jason Jones on Tuesday morning, February 21, 2017, before leaving Sacramento for New Orleans. The Kings confirmed Monday the trade of Cousins and Casspi to the New Orleans Pelicans for guards Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans and Langston Galloway and a first- and second-round pick in the 2017 draft.
DeMarcus Cousins, who has been with the Sacramento Kings seven years since he was 19, talks with reporters in Sacramento before leaving for New Orleans. The Kings confirmed Monday the trade of Cousins and forward Omri Casspi to the New Orleans Pelicans for guards Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans and Langston Galloway and a first- and second-round pick in the 2017 draft.