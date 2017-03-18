Jason Jones ranks the NBA: The strong get stronger

With records through Friday:
1. Spurs (52-15, last week 1)
LaMarcus Aldridge’s return to the lineup keeps San Antonio a top contender to win the West.
2. Warriors (54-14, LW 2)
Stephen Curry is still elite, but not playing at last season’s MVP level.
3. Rockets (47-22, LW 3)
Clinched a playoff berth and appears destined to be the No. 3 seed in the West.
4. Cavaliers (45-22, LW 5)
Kevin Love and J.R. Smith are back from injuries in time to get ready for the playoffs.
5. Celtics (44-25, LW 7)
Three straight wins to remain second to Cleveland in the East.
6. Wizards (42-26, LW 4)
Scott Brooks praises his players, but he still could garner Coach of the Year votes.
7. Jazz (43-26, LW 6)
Utah didn’t make the playoffs last year but could finish in the top four in the West.
8. Thunder (39-29, LW 11)
Four straight wins gives OKC a chance to catch Utah if the Jazz stumble.
9. Raptors (40-29, LW 8)
Seems many are dismissing Toronto as a threat in the East.
10. Grizzlies (39-30, LW 12)
Three-game winning streak means Memphis can still avoid the seventh spot in the West.
11. Clippers (40-29, LW 9)
Clippers are struggling lately with three consecutive losses.
12. Hawks (37-31, LW 10)
Coach Mike Budenholzer continues to be one of the best in the NBA.
13. Bucks (34-34, LW 13)
Milwaukee has won eight of its last 10 and could rise to sixth in the East.
14. Nuggets (33-35, LW 14)
Denver is finding its stride with four straight wins.
15. Heat (34-35, LW 15)
The Heat have cracked the top eight in the East after a horrendous start to the season.
16. Trail Blazers (30-37, LW 17)
Jusuf Nurkic has been a good addition, but Portland might not make the playoffs.
17. Pacers (35-33, LW 20)
Enough veterans to make the playoffs but not make a deep run.
18. Pistons (33-36, LW 16)
A three-game slide has dropped Detroit to ninth in the East.
19. Mavericks (29-39, LW 18)
Nerlens Noel is averaging 10.1 points and 7.5 rebounds in eight games with Dallas.
20. Timberwolves (28-40, LW 19)
Minnesota’s postseason dreams are fading down the stretch.
21. Bulls (32-37, LW 21)
Losers of eight of 10 – and Dwyane Wade (elbow) is out for the regular season.
22. Pelicans (28-41, LW 24)
New Orleans is struggling to figure out how to play with DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis together.
23. Hornets (29-39, LW 22)
Charlotte was expected to be a lot better, but injuries have not helped.
24. Knicks (27-42, LW 23)
It’s another losing season for Carmelo Anthony, which he doesn’t need late in his career.
25. 76ers (25-43, LW 26)
The Sixers have improved their win total by 15 games from last season.
26. Kings (27-41, LW 29)
Ended an eight-game skid with back-to-back wins.
27. Magic (25-45, LW 25)
Elfrid Payton has made strides lately even as the team has struggled.
28. Suns (22-47, LW 27)
Add Eric Bledsoe to the list of good players held out to improve his team’s chances of losing.
29. Lakers (20-49, LW 28)
The first team in the West mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.
30. Nets (13-55, LW 30)
Struggling squad still had enough to beat the Knicks.
Comments