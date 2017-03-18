Kings Blog

March 18, 2017 6:25 PM

Kings need to be ready for anything vs. Spurs

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

Kings (27-14) at Spurs (52-15)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: AT&T Center, San Antonio

When: Today, 4 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Be ready for any lineup: The Spurs play Memphis on Saturday, so it would be a surprise if any of the Spurs’ key players are in the lineup Sunday.

2. Bench energy: San Antonio overcame a 28-point deficit to beat the Kings on March 8 behind the play of Patty Mills and Manu Ginobili off the bench. Sacramento needs a big contribution from its reserves.

3. Early energy: The Kings need a strong start. They can’t afford to fall behind big against a good San Antonio squad.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

24

Buddy Hield

SG

17

Garrett Temple

SF

00

Willie Cauley-Stein

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Spurs

No.

Player

Pos.

8

Patty Mills

PG

14

Danny Green

SG

2

Kawhi Leonard

SF

12

LaMarcus Aldridge

PF

3

Dewayne Dedmon

C

 
God, coach and teammates: Labissiere spreads credit for his 32-point explosion

