Kings need to be ready for anything vs. Spurs

Kings (27-14) at Spurs (52-15)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: AT&T Center, San Antonio
When: Today, 4 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Be ready for any lineup: The Spurs play Memphis on Saturday, so it would be a surprise if any of the Spurs’ key players are in the lineup Sunday.
2. Bench energy: San Antonio overcame a 28-point deficit to beat the Kings on March 8 behind the play of Patty Mills and Manu Ginobili off the bench. Sacramento needs a big contribution from its reserves.
3. Early energy: The Kings need a strong start. They can’t afford to fall behind big against a good San Antonio squad.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
24
Buddy Hield
SG
17
Garrett Temple
SF
00
Willie Cauley-Stein
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Spurs
No.
Player
Pos.
8
Patty Mills
PG
14
Danny Green
SG
2
Kawhi Leonard
SF
12
LaMarcus Aldridge
PF
3
Dewayne Dedmon
C
