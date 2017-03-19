Kings Daily: Papagiannis gets tough

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Papagiannis rises to rough initiation
“I’ve never played against a player like that,” Kings rookie George Papagiannis said after going toe to toe with the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Steven Adams, one of the more physical players in the NBA. Papagiannis scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, both season highs. The Kings lost 110-94, but Papagiannis said, “It was a great lesson to go forward.”
Video: Papagiannis discusses his matchup against Steven Adams
Video: Coach Joerger says a lot to be gleaned from loss to OKC
Kings face heavyweights on the road this week
Sacramento plays at San Antonio and Golden State, with a game at Golden 1 against Milwaukee in the middle.
Game plan: Kings vs. Spurs
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Sunday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.
Ranking the NBA: Strong get stronger
The top three remain in tact, and some key players are getting healthier near the playoffs.
NBA beat: Small ball leads Orlando coach away from his roots
Under first-year coach Frank Vogel, the Magic have shifted to more of a spread attack on offense and a different style of defense.
