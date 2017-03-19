Kings Blog

March 19, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Papagiannis gets tough

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Papagiannis rises to rough initiation

“I’ve never played against a player like that,” Kings rookie George Papagiannis said after going toe to toe with the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Steven Adams, one of the more physical players in the NBA. Papagiannis scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, both season highs. The Kings lost 110-94, but Papagiannis said, “It was a great lesson to go forward.”

Video: Papagiannis discusses his matchup against Steven Adams

Video: Coach Joerger says a lot to be gleaned from loss to OKC

Kings face heavyweights on the road this week

Sacramento plays at San Antonio and Golden State, with a game at Golden 1 against Milwaukee in the middle.

Game plan: Kings vs. Spurs

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Sunday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Ranking the NBA: Strong get stronger

The top three remain in tact, and some key players are getting healthier near the playoffs.

NBA beat: Small ball leads Orlando coach away from his roots

Under first-year coach Frank Vogel, the Magic have shifted to more of a spread attack on offense and a different style of defense.

God, coach and teammates: Labissiere spreads credit for his 32-point explosion

Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Sports Videos