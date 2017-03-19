Kings Blog

March 19, 2017

Parker’s hot second quarter carries Spurs past Kings

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Player of the game: Tony Parker scored 12 of his 16 points in the decisive second quarter as the San Antonio Spurs throttled the Kings 118-102 on Sunday at AT&T Center. Parker, who also had seven assists, played just 20 minutes in his second game back after missing four due to back stiffness. The Kings have lost two in a row and 10 of 13.

Turning point: The Kings led 14-2 to start the game and 27-21 after the first quarter. But the Spurs dominated the second, outscoring the Kings 37-22 to take control of the game and led the entire second half.

X-factor: The Spurs scored 78 points in the second and third quarters before sitting their starters for most of the fourth.

Records: Kings 27-43; Spurs 53-16.

 
