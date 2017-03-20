Spurs use size to impose their will in 118-102 win over the Kings

Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger talks to members of the media following the Kings 118-102 loss in San Antonio on Sunday, March 19, 2017. "They're just bigger and more experienced," Joerger said, "they threw us around...got to the rim, got to the foul line and really set the tone of where we could catch the ball." Playing a team like the Spurs is a good experience for the young roster, but now we have to take what we learned and get better, said Joerger.