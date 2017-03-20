Kings Daily: Hield confident despite loss

1:02 Labissiere learns a lot from San Antonio's veterans Pause

2:57 Papagiannis talks about facing Steven Adams: 'Never played against a player like this'

2:54 Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger during pregame against Brooklyn Nets

0:33 Sacramento considers homeless center similar to successful version in San Francisco

3:13 Concerned farm owners and farmworkers strategize over immigration

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

2:42 Oroville Dam spillway ready to run again: How DWR did it

1:18 'Ban the box' advocates say it gives ex-convicts a better shot to get hired

1:41 Atmospheric river running high: How swaths of rain in Sacramento area will develop