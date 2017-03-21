Kings Blog

March 21, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Bouncing back in the rankings

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Sacramento climbs rankings after breaking losing streak

Two wins early last week help push the Kings up the power rankings. The Bee’s Jason Jones ranks the Kings 26th, up from 29th the week before. Other polls also give Sacramento a boost. Next up for the Kings: the Milwaukee Bucks.

Kings vs. Bucks: Some key statistics

Sacramento faces the Bucks on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Here is a look at a few key numbers for comparison.

 
Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Sports Videos