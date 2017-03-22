Antetokounmpo dominates as Bucks romp past Kings

Player of the game: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 13 rebounds and six assists as the Milwaukee Bucks handled the Kings 116-98 Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center. It was the Kings’ third straight loss. Buddy Hield led Sacramento with 21 points.
Turning point: The Bucks blew the game open in the second quarter, using a 16-4 run to take a 45-32 lead. Milwaukee outscored the Kings 44-26 in the quarter and led 69-50 at halftime.
X-factor: Milwaukee was hot from 3-point range, making 16 of 35 attempts.
Records: Kings 27-44; Bucks 36-35
