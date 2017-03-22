Kings Blog

March 22, 2017 10:10 PM

Antetokounmpo dominates as Bucks romp past Kings

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Player of the game: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 13 rebounds and six assists as the Milwaukee Bucks handled the Kings 116-98 Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center. It was the Kings’ third straight loss. Buddy Hield led Sacramento with 21 points.

Turning point: The Bucks blew the game open in the second quarter, using a 16-4 run to take a 45-32 lead. Milwaukee outscored the Kings 44-26 in the quarter and led 69-50 at halftime.

X-factor: Milwaukee was hot from 3-point range, making 16 of 35 attempts.

Records: Kings 27-44; Bucks 36-35

 
Sign up
Get a morning update of Sacramento Kings news, plus Kings breaking news alerts. Sign up here.

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Labissiere learns a lot from San Antonio's veterans

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos