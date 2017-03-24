Kings Blog

March 24, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Matt Barnes vs. The Enemy

Evans out to show teams he’s healthy

In the final season of the four-year, $44 million contract he signed with New Orleans in 2013, Tyreke Evans is slated to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time this summer. In that sense, every time Evans takes the court for the Kings is a chance to show he is healthy and still capable of playing at a high level. “There’s teams watching. I know the Kings are watching, too,” he says.

Warriors’ Matt Barnes calls Kings ‘enemy,’ wants to ‘beat them by 50’

“I’m trying to kill them, plain and simple,” Warriors forward Matt Barnes said about playing the Kings, his former team, on Friday. “Things didn’t go well there.”

Game plan: Kings vs. Warriors

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Friday’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

Tolliver’s talent so unique a stat was made for him

For people who wonder “if only there was a stat for that,” Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight blog is a bit of a goldmine. For Kings forward Anthony Tolliver, it’s where he’s reached his pinnacle. In one very specific category.

City and Kings reach deal to refinance 1997 loan

The city of Sacramento and the Kings basketball team this week announced they have come to terms on a key unresolved element of the 2014 deal to build a new arena downtown – the refinancing of a $73 million city loan to the Kings in 1997.

 
Sports Videos