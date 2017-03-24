Kings Blog

March 24, 2017 10:11 PM

Turnover-prone Kings can’t keep up with Warriors

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Player of the game: Stephen Curry had 27 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds to lead the Warriors past the Kings 114-100 on Friday night at Oracle Arena. The Kings have lost four straight and are 3-12 since trading DeMarcus Cousins. Rookie Buddy Hield led the Kings with a career-high 22 points.

Turning point: The Kings started well, leading 16-11 in the first quarter. The Warriors seized control of the game by closing the quarter on a 19-4 run.

X-factor: The Kings gave up 36 points off 21 turnovers. The 36 points allowed off turnovers matched a season high (Dec. 10 at Utah).

Records: Kings 27-45; Warriors 58-14

 
