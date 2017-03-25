Jason Jones ranks the NBA: No. 1 Warriors await update on Durant

With records through Friday:
1. Warriors (58-14, last week 2)
Six-game winning streak with everyone awaiting Kevin Durant’s medical update this week.
1. Spurs (55-16, LW 1)
If Tony Parker can recapture some postseason magic, the Spurs could end up champions.
3. Rockets (50-22, LW 3)
Houston barely made the playoffs last year but rose to among the best in the West.
4. Celtics (47-26, LW 5)
Boston isn’t accepting the East is Cleveland’s for the taking.
5. Wizards (44-28, LW 6)
Another team not conceding the East to the Cavaliers.
6. Cavaliers (47-24, LW 4)
Cleveland’s defensive problems might lead to their failure to repeat as champions.
7. Jazz (44-28, LW 7)
Acquiring George Hill was one of the best offseason moves by any team.
8. Raptors (43-29, LW 9)
Four-game winning streak has Toronto finding its stride at the right time.
9. Thunder (41-30, LW 8)
A top-4 finish in the West might secure the MVP for Russell Westbrook.
10. Bucks (37-35, LW 13)
Defense is a big reason Milwaukee is on the rise.
11. Clippers (43-30, LW 11)
They believe they can beat the Warriors in the playoffs, but most observers do not agree.
12. Grizzlies (40-32, LW 10)
Their size makes the Grizzlies an interesting postseason matchup.
13. Nuggets (35-37, LW 14)
Those anticipating Denver would fade after the All-Star break have been wrong.
14. Heat (35-37, LW 15)
Hassan Whiteside is shooting 59 percent in March as the Heat remain a hot team.
15. Trail Blazers (33-38, LW 16)
Portland is keeping the pressure on Denver for the final playoff spot in the West.
16. Pacers (36-36, LW 17)
Indiana has lost six of 10, including its last two.
17. Hawks (37-35, LW 12)
A six-game losing streak is not the ideal way to prepare for the playoffs.
18. Mavericks (31-40, LW 19)
Having Dirk Nowitzki around is a plus for young players who need to learn how to win.
19. Pelicans (30-42, LW 22)
The DeMarcus Cousins-Anthony Davis pairing could be effective next season.
20. Bulls (34-39, LW 21)
Will Chicago go into a full rebuild mode this offseason?
21. Pistons (34-39, LW 18)
Big question for Detroit is what to do with Reggie Jackson in the offseason.
22. Hornets (32-40, LW 23)
Back-to-back postseason appearances is looking less likely.
23. 76ers (27-45, LW 25)
Philadelphia is no longer the butt of jokes but still has a lot of work to do to improve.
24. Timberwolves (28-43, LW 20)
Five straight losses should end their faint playoff hopes.
25. Magic (27-46, LW 27)
Terrence Ross is averaging 12.3 points since being traded to Orlando.
26. Knicks (27-42, LW 24)
Knick fans would settle for the triangle or any offense if it leads to a winning season.
27. Kings (27-45, LW 26)
Four straight losses and a 3-12 record since trading Cousins.
28. Suns (22-51, LW 28)
Yes, they lost, but Devin Booker scoring 70 points is still impressive.
29. Lakers (21-51, LW 29)
The Lakers might be looking for a point guard if D’Angelo Russell is moved to shooting guard permanently.
30. Nets (15-57, LW 30)
Brooklyn is showing signs of improvement late in the season.
