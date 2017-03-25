Kings Blog

March 25, 2017 4:53 PM

Jason Jones ranks the NBA: No. 1 Warriors await update on Durant

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

With records through Friday:

1. Warriors (58-14, last week 2)

Six-game winning streak with everyone awaiting Kevin Durant’s medical update this week.

1. Spurs (55-16, LW 1)

If Tony Parker can recapture some postseason magic, the Spurs could end up champions.

3. Rockets (50-22, LW 3)

Houston barely made the playoffs last year but rose to among the best in the West.

4. Celtics (47-26, LW 5)

Boston isn’t accepting the East is Cleveland’s for the taking.

5. Wizards (44-28, LW 6)

Another team not conceding the East to the Cavaliers.

6. Cavaliers (47-24, LW 4)

Cleveland’s defensive problems might lead to their failure to repeat as champions.

7. Jazz (44-28, LW 7)

Acquiring George Hill was one of the best offseason moves by any team.

8. Raptors (43-29, LW 9)

Four-game winning streak has Toronto finding its stride at the right time.

9. Thunder (41-30, LW 8)

A top-4 finish in the West might secure the MVP for Russell Westbrook.

10. Bucks (37-35, LW 13)

Defense is a big reason Milwaukee is on the rise.

11. Clippers (43-30, LW 11)

They believe they can beat the Warriors in the playoffs, but most observers do not agree.

12. Grizzlies (40-32, LW 10)

Their size makes the Grizzlies an interesting postseason matchup.

13. Nuggets (35-37, LW 14)

Those anticipating Denver would fade after the All-Star break have been wrong.

14. Heat (35-37, LW 15)

Hassan Whiteside is shooting 59 percent in March as the Heat remain a hot team.

15. Trail Blazers (33-38, LW 16)

Portland is keeping the pressure on Denver for the final playoff spot in the West.

16. Pacers (36-36, LW 17)

Indiana has lost six of 10, including its last two.

17. Hawks (37-35, LW 12)

A six-game losing streak is not the ideal way to prepare for the playoffs.

18. Mavericks (31-40, LW 19)

Having Dirk Nowitzki around is a plus for young players who need to learn how to win.

19. Pelicans (30-42, LW 22)

The DeMarcus Cousins-Anthony Davis pairing could be effective next season.

20. Bulls (34-39, LW 21)

Will Chicago go into a full rebuild mode this offseason?

21. Pistons (34-39, LW 18)

Big question for Detroit is what to do with Reggie Jackson in the offseason.

22. Hornets (32-40, LW 23)

Back-to-back postseason appearances is looking less likely.

23. 76ers (27-45, LW 25)

Philadelphia is no longer the butt of jokes but still has a lot of work to do to improve.

24. Timberwolves (28-43, LW 20)

Five straight losses should end their faint playoff hopes.

25. Magic (27-46, LW 27)

Terrence Ross is averaging 12.3 points since being traded to Orlando.

26. Knicks (27-42, LW 24)

Knick fans would settle for the triangle or any offense if it leads to a winning season.

27. Kings (27-45, LW 26)

Four straight losses and a 3-12 record since trading Cousins.

28. Suns (22-51, LW 28)

Yes, they lost, but Devin Booker scoring 70 points is still impressive.

29. Lakers (21-51, LW 29)

The Lakers might be looking for a point guard if D’Angelo Russell is moved to shooting guard permanently.

30. Nets (15-57, LW 30)

Brooklyn is showing signs of improvement late in the season.

 
Sign up
Get Sports alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats, scores. Sign up here.

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Sacramento Kings make NBA history, host eSports at halftime

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos