March 25, 2017 4:50 PM

Kings to face DeMarcus Cousins for first time

Sunday at Clippers

Time: 12:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

Skinny: The Clippers are fighting for homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Clipper to watch: Chris Paul is one of the league’s better leaders and is averaging 17.5 points and 9.2 assists.

Last meeting: The Clippers post a 106-98 win Jan. 6 at Golden 1 Center, led by 24 points from Austin Rivers.

Monday vs. Grizzlies

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

Skinny: Memphis will have a big advantage with its experience if the game is close late.

Grizzly to watch: All-Star center Marc Gasol is averaging 19.9 points.

Last meeting: Memphis handled the Kings 107-91 on Jan. 20 at FedExForum.

Wednesday vs. Jazz

Time: 7:30 p.m

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140.5

Skinny: Utah is fourth in the West and trying to hold off the Clippers in the standings.

Jazz player to watch: Center Rudy Gobert anchors Utah’s defense.

Last meeting: Gobert’s putback at the buzzer gave the Jazz a 110-109 win in overtime March 5 at Golden 1.

Friday at Pelicans

Time: 5 p.m

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140.5

Skinny: The Kings face DeMarcus Cousins for the first time since he was traded to New Orleans.

Pelican to watch: Cousins is averaging 22.5 points and 11.5 rebounds since being traded to New Orleans.

Last meeting: The Kings beat the Pelicans, 105-99, Feb. 12 at Golden 1 behind 28 points and 14 rebounds from Cousins.

Saturday at Timberwolves

Time: 5 p.m

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

Skinny: Recent struggles have taken the Timberwolves out of talk for the playoffs.

Timberwolf to watch: Andrew Wiggins is one of the league’s premier perimeter scorers.

Last meeting: Minnesota beat the Kings 102-88 on Feb. 27 at Golden 1.

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

Sports Videos