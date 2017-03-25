Kings to face DeMarcus Cousins for first time

Sunday at Clippers
Time: 12:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
Skinny: The Clippers are fighting for homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Clipper to watch: Chris Paul is one of the league’s better leaders and is averaging 17.5 points and 9.2 assists.
Last meeting: The Clippers post a 106-98 win Jan. 6 at Golden 1 Center, led by 24 points from Austin Rivers.
Monday vs. Grizzlies
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
Skinny: Memphis will have a big advantage with its experience if the game is close late.
Grizzly to watch: All-Star center Marc Gasol is averaging 19.9 points.
Last meeting: Memphis handled the Kings 107-91 on Jan. 20 at FedExForum.
Wednesday vs. Jazz
Time: 7:30 p.m
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140.5
Skinny: Utah is fourth in the West and trying to hold off the Clippers in the standings.
Jazz player to watch: Center Rudy Gobert anchors Utah’s defense.
Last meeting: Gobert’s putback at the buzzer gave the Jazz a 110-109 win in overtime March 5 at Golden 1.
Friday at Pelicans
Time: 5 p.m
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140.5
Skinny: The Kings face DeMarcus Cousins for the first time since he was traded to New Orleans.
Pelican to watch: Cousins is averaging 22.5 points and 11.5 rebounds since being traded to New Orleans.
Last meeting: The Kings beat the Pelicans, 105-99, Feb. 12 at Golden 1 behind 28 points and 14 rebounds from Cousins.
Saturday at Timberwolves
Time: 5 p.m
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
Skinny: Recent struggles have taken the Timberwolves out of talk for the playoffs.
Timberwolf to watch: Andrew Wiggins is one of the league’s premier perimeter scorers.
Last meeting: Minnesota beat the Kings 102-88 on Feb. 27 at Golden 1.
