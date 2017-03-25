Kings have to get tough inside to take on Clippers

Kings (27-44) at Clippers (44-30)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Staples Center, Los Angeles
When: Sunday, 12:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Tough job inside: The Kings’ young bigs will have a lot to contend with in trying to deal with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. It could be especially tough for Skal Labissiere to deal with the strength of the Clippers’ bigs.
2. Don’t feed the break: The Kings gave up 36 points off 21 turnovers in Friday’s loss at Golden State. If turnovers are a problem, the Clippers will convert many of them into highlight plays.
3. Steady Buddy: Buddy Hield has topped 20 points in his last two games. To do that again, it will mean dealing with another crafty defender in J.J. Redick.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
24
Buddy Hield
SG
40
Arron Afflalo
SF
00
Willie Cauley-Stein
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Clippers
No.
Player
Pos.
3
Chris Paul
PG
4
J.J. Redick
SG
12
Luc Mbah a Moute
SF
32
Blake Griffin
PF
6
DeAndre Jordan
C
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.
