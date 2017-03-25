Kings Blog

March 25, 2017

Kings have to get tough inside to take on Clippers

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

Kings (27-44) at Clippers (44-30)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Staples Center, Los Angeles

When: Sunday, 12:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Tough job inside: The Kings’ young bigs will have a lot to contend with in trying to deal with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. It could be especially tough for Skal Labissiere to deal with the strength of the Clippers’ bigs.

2. Don’t feed the break: The Kings gave up 36 points off 21 turnovers in Friday’s loss at Golden State. If turnovers are a problem, the Clippers will convert many of them into highlight plays.

3. Steady Buddy: Buddy Hield has topped 20 points in his last two games. To do that again, it will mean dealing with another crafty defender in J.J. Redick.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

24

Buddy Hield

SG

40

Arron Afflalo

SF

00

Willie Cauley-Stein

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Clippers

No.

Player

Pos.

3

Chris Paul

PG

4

J.J. Redick

SG

12

Luc Mbah a Moute

SF

32

Blake Griffin

PF

6

DeAndre Jordan

C

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

Sports Videos