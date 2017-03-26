Kings Blog

March 26, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Cousins, Kings to face off

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings to face DeMarcus Cousins for first time

The Sacramento Kings play the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, facing former teammate DeMarcus Cousins for the first time since his trade.

Game plan: Kings at Clippers

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

No. 1 Warriors await update on Durant

Jason Jones ranks the NBA teams.

Spurs use two-point guard attack to remain among best in NBA

The point guard position for the Spurs isn’t flashy, manned by a 16-year veteran (Tony Parker) who was last an All-Star in 2014 and a player who figures to be in the running for Sixth Man of the Year (Patty Mills). The combination has worked fine for the Spurs, who entered Saturday at 55-16, the second-best record in the NBA.

 
