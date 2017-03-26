Kings Daily: Cousins, Kings to face off

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Kings to face DeMarcus Cousins for first time
The Sacramento Kings play the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, facing former teammate DeMarcus Cousins for the first time since his trade.
Game plan: Kings at Clippers
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
No. 1 Warriors await update on Durant
Jason Jones ranks the NBA teams.
Spurs use two-point guard attack to remain among best in NBA
The point guard position for the Spurs isn’t flashy, manned by a 16-year veteran (Tony Parker) who was last an All-Star in 2014 and a player who figures to be in the running for Sixth Man of the Year (Patty Mills). The combination has worked fine for the Spurs, who entered Saturday at 55-16, the second-best record in the NBA.
