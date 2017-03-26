Kings Blog

March 26, 2017 4:07 PM

Memphis Grizzlies’ strength, defensive intensity to test Kings

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings (28-45) vs. Grizzlies (40-32)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Golden 1 Center

When: Monday, 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Bruisers: Skal Labissiere could be in for another rough game as he’ll have to try to match strength with the likes of Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol. The rookie is skilled, but not nearly strong enough to deal with either Memphis big man in the post.

2. Prepare for ball pressure: Memphis guards Mike Conley and Tony Allen can create problems with their defensive intensity. They’ll look to disrupt the Kings with their defense and not allow Sacramento to get comfortable running its offense.

3. Try to run: The Kings need to generate easy points, which could come from forcing turnovers and finding fast break points. It would also mean fewer chances for Conley and Allen to cause problems with their halfcourt offense.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

24

Buddy Hield

SG

40

Arron Afflalo

SF

00

Willie Cauley-Stein

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Grizzlies

No.

Player

Pos.

11

Mike Conley

PG

9

Tony Allen

SG

15

Vince Carter

SF

0

JaMychal Green

PF

33

Marc Gasol

C

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Sacramento Kings make NBA history, host eSports at halftime

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos