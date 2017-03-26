Memphis Grizzlies’ strength, defensive intensity to test Kings

Kings (28-45) vs. Grizzlies (40-32)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Golden 1 Center
When: Monday, 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Bruisers: Skal Labissiere could be in for another rough game as he’ll have to try to match strength with the likes of Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol. The rookie is skilled, but not nearly strong enough to deal with either Memphis big man in the post.
2. Prepare for ball pressure: Memphis guards Mike Conley and Tony Allen can create problems with their defensive intensity. They’ll look to disrupt the Kings with their defense and not allow Sacramento to get comfortable running its offense.
3. Try to run: The Kings need to generate easy points, which could come from forcing turnovers and finding fast break points. It would also mean fewer chances for Conley and Allen to cause problems with their halfcourt offense.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
24
Buddy Hield
SG
40
Arron Afflalo
SF
00
Willie Cauley-Stein
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Grizzlies
No.
Player
Pos.
11
Mike Conley
PG
9
Tony Allen
SG
15
Vince Carter
SF
0
JaMychal Green
PF
33
Marc Gasol
C
