March 27, 2017 10:15 PM

Collison’s free throws lift Kings to victory over Grizzlies

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Player of the game: Darren Collison had 23 points and seven assists to lead the Kings to a 91-90 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night at Golden 1 Center. The Kings have won two in a row, both by one point.

Turning point: Collison made two free throws with 5.7 seconds to play to give the Kings the lead. Zach Randolph missed a 3-pointer before time expired.

X-factors: The Kings held the Grizzlies to 34.4 percent shooting and outscored Memphis 18-4 in fast-break points.

Records: Kings 29-45, Grizzlies 40-34.

 
Darren Collison: Kings never lost hope in comeback win over Clippers

