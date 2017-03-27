Collison’s free throws lift Kings to victory over Grizzlies

Player of the game: Darren Collison had 23 points and seven assists to lead the Kings to a 91-90 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night at Golden 1 Center. The Kings have won two in a row, both by one point.
Turning point: Collison made two free throws with 5.7 seconds to play to give the Kings the lead. Zach Randolph missed a 3-pointer before time expired.
X-factors: The Kings held the Grizzlies to 34.4 percent shooting and outscored Memphis 18-4 in fast-break points.
Records: Kings 29-45, Grizzlies 40-34.
Comments