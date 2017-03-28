Kings Daily: Veterans key in win at home

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Kings turn to their veterans to hold off the Grizzlies
The Kings have been giving young guys most of the playing time recently. For one night, perhaps for the last time this season, the Kings lean on their veterans and pull out a 91-90 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday at Golden 1 Center. Darren Collison scores a game-high 23 points, including two free throws with 5.7 seconds to play.
Hield has been dealing with some of the NBA’s best lately
Kings rookie guard Buddy Hield has encountered some of the better defenders in the NBA in recent games, including Memphis’ Tony Allen on Monday at Golden 1 Center.
Kings deny plans to bring in Hinkie to run basketball operations
The Kings refute reports they will look to hire former Philadelphia 76ers executive Sam Hinkie as a boss to General Manager Vlade Divac, who remains a popular figure from his playing days in Sacramento and was hired in March 2015 to oversee basketball operations.
Photo gallery from Monday’s victory
Kings dip ever so slightly in latest power rankings roundup
The Kings take a small drop in the rankings average, falling 0.2 spots over six sites sampled for the polls.
Warriors treat young fan to dream trip after ticket scam
Six-year-old Isaiah Simpson’s dreams were crushed when he and his mother were turned away at a Golden State Warriors game in his hometown of Atlanta in February due to fraudulent tickets. The Warriors made up for that and then some this weekend.
Comments