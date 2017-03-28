Coach Joerger pushes to expand talent, IQ of younger players

The Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger is not done teaching his team this season. Not done by far. Although there are only 9 games left in the season for the Kings, Joerger wants to use everyone of those games as a learning experience for players. He wants his younger players to recognize how teams are trying to defend them, know where double teams may be coming from, and by being put in these situations, players will find ways to thwart opponents defense, find weak spots, find open teammates and begin to dismantle their opponents.
The Sacramento Bee Hector Amezcua

Kings Blog

Spurs use size to impose their will in 118-102 win over the Kings

Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger talks to members of the media following the Kings 118-102 loss in San Antonio on Sunday, March 19, 2017. "They're just bigger and more experienced," Joerger said, "they threw us around...got to the rim, got to the foul line and really set the tone of where we could catch the ball." Playing a team like the Spurs is a good experience for the young roster, but now we have to take what we learned and get better, said Joerger.

Sports Videos