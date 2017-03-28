If Kings guards want to alley, Willie Cauley-Stein looks to oop

0:51 Former Sacramento Kings star Chris Webber chats about his Hall of Fame chances, ex-teammate Vlade Divac Pause

1:37 Kings GM Vlade Divac says Cousins trade materialized quickly

2:14 Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger postgame conference after loss to Milwaukee Bucks

1:26 Sacramento Kings make NBA history, host eSports at halftime

1:04 Attorney Parisi gets late assignment, needs time to review evidence

2:27 On the road again: Raiders' history includes plenty of highlights - and big moves

1:07 California chief justice afraid courthouse immigrations raids 'will be the end of justice'

1:24 Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan

0:46 Weekend demolition at Sacramento State's University Union