Kings will go with youth movement against Utah Jazz

Kings (29-45) vs. Jazz (45-29)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Golden 1 Center
When: Today, 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Clean glass: Utah outscored the Kings 15-2 in second-chance points when they met earlier this month, including the game-winning tip-in at the overtime buzzer by Rudy Gobert.
2. Good defense: The Kings held an opponent under 100 points in back-to-back games for the first time since before the All-Star break and have two wins to show for it.
3. Youth movement: Kings coach Dave Joerger said Monday’s win over Memphis was likely the “last stand” for the Kings’ veterans playing together this season. So from now on the young players will see a lot of action.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
24
Buddy Hield
SG
17
Garrett Temple
SF
00
Willie Cauley-Stein
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Jazz
No.
Player
Pos.
3
George Hill
PG
5
Rodney Hood
SG
2
Joe Ingles
SF
33
Boris Diaw
PF
27
Rudy Gobert
C
Comments