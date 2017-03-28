Kings Blog

March 28, 2017

Kings will go with youth movement against Utah Jazz

Kings (29-45) vs. Jazz (45-29)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Golden 1 Center

When: Today, 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Clean glass: Utah outscored the Kings 15-2 in second-chance points when they met earlier this month, including the game-winning tip-in at the overtime buzzer by Rudy Gobert.

2. Good defense: The Kings held an opponent under 100 points in back-to-back games for the first time since before the All-Star break and have two wins to show for it.

3. Youth movement: Kings coach Dave Joerger said Monday’s win over Memphis was likely the “last stand” for the Kings’ veterans playing together this season. So from now on the young players will see a lot of action.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

24

Buddy Hield

SG

17

Garrett Temple

SF

00

Willie Cauley-Stein

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Jazz

No.

Player

Pos.

3

George Hill

PG

5

Rodney Hood

SG

2

Joe Ingles

SF

33

Boris Diaw

PF

27

Rudy Gobert

C

