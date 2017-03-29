Kings Daily: On alley-oops, try to stop him

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Cauley-Stein rises to the occasion
Willie Cauley-Stein is trying to get Darren Collison to set him up for more alley-oops. Why? “He’s really got that option whenever he wants to throw it. Cause there’s nobody that’s going to jump with me. And there’s nobody that can stop me from grabbing that ball.” While Sacramento isn’t quite “Lob City,” the alley-oop play has become more common for the Kings with Cauley-Stein, the athletic 7-footer, on the floor.
Game plan: Kings vs. Jazz
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Wednesday’s game against the Utah Jazz.
Warriors: Kerr fastest to 200 wins across 4 major leagues
On Tuesday, Steve Kerr reaches a milestone in record fashion. With a 113-106 over the Rockets in Houston, Kerr has 200 victories faster than any coach in the NBA, NFL, MLB or NHL, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Comments