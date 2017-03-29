Kings Blog

March 29, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: On alley-oops, try to stop him

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Cauley-Stein rises to the occasion

Willie Cauley-Stein is trying to get Darren Collison to set him up for more alley-oops. Why? “He’s really got that option whenever he wants to throw it. Cause there’s nobody that’s going to jump with me. And there’s nobody that can stop me from grabbing that ball.” While Sacramento isn’t quite “Lob City,” the alley-oop play has become more common for the Kings with Cauley-Stein, the athletic 7-footer, on the floor.

Game plan: Kings vs. Jazz

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Wednesday’s game against the Utah Jazz.

Warriors: Kerr fastest to 200 wins across 4 major leagues

On Tuesday, Steve Kerr reaches a milestone in record fashion. With a 113-106 over the Rockets in Houston, Kerr has 200 victories faster than any coach in the NBA, NFL, MLB or NHL, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

 
Coach Joerger pushes to expand talent, IQ of younger players

Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Sports Videos