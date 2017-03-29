Kings Daily: On alley-oops, try to stop him

1:26 Sacramento Kings make NBA history, host eSports at halftime Pause

3:39 Willie Cauley-Stein is ready for any opportunity to play

1:28 Sheriff Scott Jones hosts ICE Acting Director amid loud boos and opposition

2:30 Trump signs executive order rolling back Obama’s climate change policies

1:46 Donald Trump Jr. on gun silencers

0:41 49ers on hand for Stanford pro day

1:07 California chief justice afraid courthouse immigrations raids 'will be the end of justice'

0:58 ​ICE rally begins in Sacramento

0:27 Protesters escorted out by deputies at ICE forum