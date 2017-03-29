Kings Blog

March 29, 2017 9:52 PM

Jazz handles the Kings to coast to a decisive win

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Player of the game: Gordon Hayward had 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists as the Utah Jazz led wire-to-wire in a 112-82 blowout of the Kings, Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center. Utah didn’t miss a beat even with starting point guard George Hill out with a groin injury. Ben McLemore led the Kings with 22 points.

Turning point: The Kings cut a 24-point deficit to 62-60 with 4:18 left in the third quarter. The Jazz outscored the Kings 16-7 to close the third and extended the lead in the fourth.

X-factors: The Kings shot just 2 of 15 on 3-pointers. Utah shot 13 of 32 from 3-point range.

Records: Kings 29-46, Jazz 46-29.

Kings Blog

Coach Joerger pushes to expand talent, IQ of younger players

Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Sports Videos