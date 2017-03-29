Jazz handles the Kings to coast to a decisive win

Player of the game: Gordon Hayward had 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists as the Utah Jazz led wire-to-wire in a 112-82 blowout of the Kings, Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center. Utah didn’t miss a beat even with starting point guard George Hill out with a groin injury. Ben McLemore led the Kings with 22 points.
Turning point: The Kings cut a 24-point deficit to 62-60 with 4:18 left in the third quarter. The Jazz outscored the Kings 16-7 to close the third and extended the lead in the fourth.
X-factors: The Kings shot just 2 of 15 on 3-pointers. Utah shot 13 of 32 from 3-point range.
Records: Kings 29-46, Jazz 46-29.
