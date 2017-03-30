Kings Daily: McLemore playing for future

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
McLemore provides a spark, but Kings can’t keep up with Jazz
Ben McLemore tries to finish the season strong as he prepares for free agency this summer with his future in Sacramento in doubt.
Joerger, coaching staff, earn kudos for late-season effort by Kings
Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder says it’s no surprise the Kings knocked off two winning teams in a row under the coaching of Dave Joerger. He says the Kings are improving even with the shift to playing younger players.
A rough start, a furious rally ... and a blowout loss for the Kings
Ben McLemore leads the Kings with 22 points but the team never gains the lead and falls 112-82 to the Utah Jazz.
Jazz coast to easy 112-82 win over Kings
Curry scores 29, leads Warriors' rally over Spurs 110-98
Stephen Curry scores 29 points, Klay Thompson has 23 and the Golden State Warriors rally from a 22-point deficit in the opening quarter to beat the San Antonio Spurs 110-98 for their ninth straight win.
Westbrook scores 57, leads Thunder to 114-106 win in OT
Russell Westbrook notches his 38th triple-double of the season as Oklahoma upends Orlando.
