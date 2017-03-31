Kings Daily: First game against Cousins

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Kings to face Cousins for first time since trading him
The Kings will play the Pelicans on Friday for the first time since trading DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans over the All-Star break. Kings players said they’re looking forward to seeing Cousins and expect him to be “emotional.”
Cousins says playing Kings is chance to ‘come out, play hard and get a win’
In an upbeat media session, New Orleans Pelicans big man DeMarcus Cousins channels former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch when speaking about playing against his former team for the first time. The Kings travel to Smoothie King Center on Friday.
Video: Five things to know about Cousins as a Pelican
Game plan: Kings vs. Pelicans
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Friday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Scouting the opponent: ‘Tall ball’ leads Pelicans past Mavericks
Former Kings big man DeMarcus Cousins has 29 points and 16 rebounds in his return from a two-game absence, and Anthony Davis goes for 30 and 13 in a 121-118 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.
