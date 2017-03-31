Kings Blog

March 31, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: First game against Cousins

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.

Kings to face Cousins for first time since trading him

The Kings will play the Pelicans on Friday for the first time since trading DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans over the All-Star break. Kings players said they’re looking forward to seeing Cousins and expect him to be “emotional.”

Cousins says playing Kings is chance to ‘come out, play hard and get a win’

In an upbeat media session, New Orleans Pelicans big man DeMarcus Cousins channels former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch when speaking about playing against his former team for the first time. The Kings travel to Smoothie King Center on Friday.

Video: Five things to know about Cousins as a Pelican

Game plan: Kings vs. Pelicans

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Friday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Scouting the opponent: ‘Tall ball’ leads Pelicans past Mavericks

Former Kings big man DeMarcus Cousins has 29 points and 16 rebounds in his return from a two-game absence, and Anthony Davis goes for 30 and 13 in a 121-118 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

 
Sign up
Get a morning update of Sacramento Kings news, plus Kings breaking news alerts. Sign up here.

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Coach Joerger pushes to expand talent, IQ of younger players

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos